(CBS DETROIT) – On the campaign trail, Sen. Kamala Harris made several stops in Flint and Detroit Tuesday.
Harris toured Flint businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The visit comes one week after President Donald Trump held a rally outside of Saginaw. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hosted an event in Warren.
Harris’ trip to Detroit will include a roundtable discussion with Black men in Detroit.
