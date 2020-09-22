(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Tigers have a new vacancy after its team manager announced his retirement.
Ron Gardenhire made the announcement Saturday, just before the Tigers game against the Cleveland Indians.
The 63-year-old cited health concerns as the reason for his departure.
Gardenhire is also a prostate cancer survivor.
For 16 years he served as a major league baseball manager and has managed the Tigers for three years.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.