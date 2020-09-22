(CBS DETROIT) – National voter registration day brings the Biden-Harris campaign back to the battle ground state of Michigan, a day after President Donald Trump landed in Ohio to attract swing votes.

Tuesday, Senator and Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a stop in Flint with local business owners before meeting with clergy and political figures for shop talk in Detroit.

An open conversation with Black men about their voting power in the general election.

“It was very important to me and to us to be on 7 Mile Road which history teaches for those who don’t know is one of the most significant roads of Black businesses in America, Black owned businesses in this neighborhood, Black-owned home ownership for generations,” said Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice-Presidential nominee.

And while Sen. Harris pushed for voters on the city’s northwest side community organizers were in the shadows of the Cass Corridor signing people up to vote who suffer from housing security.

“Some of them became homeless because of evictions, slum lords, things of that nature. Losing their only source of income. Being single parents. The list goes on and so the pandemic of course that’s affecting everybody but that only multiplies and quantifies the issues that people who are in shelters have already been experiencing,” said Remeta Hicks-Montgomery, Detroit Action, Service and Mutual Aid director.

Michigan eligible voters can register through election day with a current driver’s license, state ID, utility bill, bank statement, pay stub, government check or any other government document.

“Our role, our job here apart of this initiative is to make sure that everybody is included in this process. That everybody has the opportunity to engage civically in our democracy and that’s why we’re here today,” said Hicks-Montgomery.

Michigan voters can cast votes by mail drop-off Absentee ballots to the Clerk’s Office or vote in-person beginning Sept. 24.

