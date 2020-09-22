(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is resuming a spray treatment designed to combat a mosquito-borne virus.
Concerns about EEE arose after at least 32 animals in the state contracted the virus.
Calhoun county and Oakland county are among the areas affected.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends guarding against the virus with bug spray and other protective gear.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.