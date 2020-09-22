(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Public Library is reopening the Main Library and six neighboring branches Sept. 28 with restrictions.
The six neighboring branches to reopen are:
- Campbell, located at 8733 W. Vernor Hwy.
- Edison, located at 18400 Joy Road.
- Jefferson, located at 12350 E. Outer Drive
- Parkman, located at 1766 Oakman.
- Redford, located at 21200 Grand River.
- Wilder Branch, located at 7140 E. Seven Mile will reopen in mid-October.
Patrons must wear a mask at all times inside the buildings.
Visits will be restricted to one hour or less per day. Children must be accompanied by their parents and reservations are required to use a computer.
