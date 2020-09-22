  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating at least six weekend shootings, leaving two people dead.

A 35-year-old woman was killed in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning Near the 7700 block of Woodmont Avenue.

And a 63-year-old man was found dead in a car after being shot Near the 8500 block of Stawell Avenue.

Police say a woman and three other men were shot in separate incidents.

All were taken to the hospital.

