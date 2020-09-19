Comments
The 100 -- "A Sort of Homecoming" -- Image Number: HU715A_0375r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Lindsey Morgan as Raven, Shannon Kook as Jordan Green, Eliza Taylor as Clarke and Luisa d'Oliveira as Emori -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
THE 100 – Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
CLOSING IN – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) mount a desperate rescue mission as the Disciples close in on what they want.
Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star.
Ian Samoil directed the episode written by Kim Shumway (#714).
Original airdate 9/23/2020.