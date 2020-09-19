  • WWJ-TV

DEAD PIXELS – Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE – Meg (Alexa Davies), Nicky (Will Merrick), Usman (Sargon Yelda) and Russel (David Mumeni) are set to complete Kingdom Scrolls and decide to make a weekend of it by cosplaying the final level.

As the players reach the end of their game-playing journey, each of their lives beyond the game also reaches a crossroads.

Also starring Charlotte Ritchie.

Al Campbell directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#106).

Original airdate 9/22/2020.

Every episode of DEAD PIXELS will be available to stream on CWSeed.Com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

