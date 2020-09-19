  • WWJ-TV

Jensen Ackles as Dean and Kim Rhodes as Jody Mills (Photo: Katie Yu/The CW)

SUPERNATURAL – Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

KIM RHODES RETURNS AS SHERIFF JODY MILLS – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) respond to a frantic call and together along with Castiel (Misha Collins), Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Jody (guest star Kim Rhodes), assist in an extraordinary and heartbreaking rescue.

Billie (guest star Lisa Berry) surprises everyone with a visit to the bunker.

Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode with story by Meredith Glynn & Robert Berens and teleplay by Robert Berens (#1512).

Original airdate 3/16/2020.

