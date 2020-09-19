  • WWJ-TV

Masters of Illusion -- "Copycats, Magical Matrimony, and Moments in Time"

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, September 25, 2020, at 8:30pm on CW50

AIR CANNON CARD TRICK — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Kyle Marlett, Ed Alonzo, Matthew Laslo, Angela Funovits and “Lefty” (#712).

Original airdate 8/28/2020.

