Comments
Masters of Illusion -- "Copycats, Magical Matrimony, and Moments in Time" -- Image: MOI712_0001r -- Pictured: Angela Funovits -- Photo: © 2020 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.
MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, September 25, 2020, at 8:30pm on CW50
AIR CANNON CARD TRICK — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Kyle Marlett, Ed Alonzo, Matthew Laslo, Angela Funovits and “Lefty” (#712).
Original airdate 8/28/2020.