Southfield (CW50) – As the first licensed distillery in Detroit since prohibition, Two James Spirits keeps their foundation firmly tied to the city by using local materials first, strongly supporting their employees, and providing essential products to the community in a time of need.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Two James Spirits had to close most of their operations, apart from takeout and delivery. In order to help employees through the Stay-At-Home order, Two James Spirits donated 20% of its spirits sales to employees negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

In March, Two James Spirits shifted its operations at their Corktown production facility to produce hand sanitizer for health professionals and others in the community. They handed out four-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for three hours as part of a first come – first served giveaway. In addition to the giveaway, they also hosted a “leave one, take one” toilet paper effort to help distribute toilet paper to families who had run out.

Two James Spirits provided much-needed materials and supplies to the community all while still running other parts of their business. Five customers were allowed inside the Detroit tasting room to purchase bottles while the Stay-At-Home order was in effect. For customers not looking to go inside, products are sold in grocery and liquor stores across 14 different states.

Both the Detroit Tasting Room and Grand Rapids Tasting Room are open to customers seven days a week. You can find hours of operation at TwoJames.com

Ben Senseney, General Manager of Two James Spirits, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to go over everything Two James has done for the community during the pandemic, and how they are operating business currently.

