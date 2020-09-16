(CBS DETROIT) – A hostage situation on the city’s west side ended this morning following a 30-hour standoff.
Detroit police say 38-year-old Thomas Curry remained in his home on the 15000 block of Illiad Street, then shot and killed himself when officers finally approached.
The confrontation began early Tuesday morning when he failed to obey a command from police to pull over during a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, he drove to where he lived and held two hostages.
One of them was later released, the other escaped.
Curry was wanted in connection with a triple homicide earlier this year.
Officials believe he was intoxicated during the standoff.
The shooting is under investigation.
