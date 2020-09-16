  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – The ACLU of Michigan is pushing back against the Detroit Police Department’s effort to expand facial recognition.

According to the organization, DPD has requested roughly $220,000 for the technology.

Detroit City Council will decide upon the resolution.

Advocates say, data on the technology shows minorities are disproportionately mismatched to those crimes.

