(CBS DETROIT) – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited sacred heart academy in Grand Rapids on Monday.
DeVos said there is no one size fits all approach to in person learning and urged local leaders to use cares act resources to safely open schools.
Michigan is part of a coalition of states suing the U.S. Department of Education over the distribution of cares act funds to public schools.
Alleging private schools will get more money.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.