(CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan is heading to court to try and block graduate instructors from striking.
In a video posted online, U-M President Mark Schlessel says the strike has caused a disruption to education for undergraduate students.
He’s seeking a restraining order and injunction, but says negotiations with the graduate employees’ organization is still ongoing.
Instructors have been on strike over working conditions and returning to class during the pandemic.
