Southfield (CW50) – Shinola Detroit has been a staple luxury brand in Detroit since its founding in 2011. The brand has grown from its roots in timepiece manufacturing into offering handbags, accessories, clocks, jewelry, sunglasses, and even bicycles.
Shinola operates an in-house watch and leather factory on the fifth floor of the historic Argonaut Building, where a team of artisans hand assembles luxury timepieces and crafts premium leather straps. The company also sells its products out of 23 retails stores across the country, in six states.
The featured timepiece manufactured by Shinola this year is ‘The Champ’ watch. Originally designed to honor the 2020 Olympic athletes, Shinola shifted the focus of the watch after the cancellation of the summer games. The mission formed into a challenge for people to purchase ‘The Champ’ for frontline workers, whom Shinola deemed “The real champs of summer 2020.”
The challenge quickly spread across the community and ‘The Champ’ sold out, which led Shinola to pledge nearly $200,000 to the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan’s Healthcare Workers Fund.
You can follow Shinola’s “The Champs of Summer 2020” series here. It’s a series highlighting everyday Americans who have risen extraordinarily to the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shinola is also providing CW50 with a sneak peek of an upcoming project that has to do with voting. Be sure to watch Community Connect to see the special announcement.
Shannon Washburn, President/CEO of Shinola, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about how Shinola has adapted to the pandemic, as well as the success of Shinola’s ‘The Champ’ watch challenge.
