MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 571 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 11 deaths Tuesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 113,183 and 6,612 deaths as of Sept. 15.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes five deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
In the state as of Sept. 11, there has been a total of 85,513 recovered cases of Covid-19.
They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
