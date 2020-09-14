(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is trying to make sure everyone masks up with a new campaign.
The spread hope, not Covid campaign was announced Monday is encouraging all Michiganders to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The $5 million campaign also asks everyone to get tested for the virus.
This comes after a state survey in July found just 75 percent of people wore a mask in public.
