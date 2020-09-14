MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,088 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 10 deaths Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 111,524 and 6,591 deaths as of Sept. 14.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Sept. 12. Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 544 per day.
In the state as of Sept. 11, there has been a total of 85,513 recovered cases of Covid-19.
