(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Department of Corrections has regained control of a prison unit overtaken by inmates.
Prisoners who caused the riot at Chippewa Prison were taken to maximum security units Monday morning.
Authorities say a fight between three inmates started the riot.
Nearly 100 prisoners left their cells and approached an officer station, taking control of the unit.
MDOC is currently estimating the damage costs.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.