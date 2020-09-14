(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating at least three shootings and a stabbing incident over the weekend.
On Saturday near the 3000 block of South Beatrice Street, a 46-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were shot.
Police say both were sent to the hospital after someone started shooting from a vehicle.
And on the 22300 block of West McNichols Road a 54-year-old man was shot.
Police say he was also sent to the hospital after someone shot at him from a vehicle and a 25-year-old man was found near the 2300 block of Fullerton avenue with stabbing wounds.
Police say he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
