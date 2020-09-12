  • WWJ-TV

Coroner -- "All's Well" -- Image Number: COR105_1004r.jpg -- Pictured: Serinda Swan as Dr. Jenny Cooper -- Photo: © 2020 Muse Entertainment Enterprises, Inc.

CORONER – Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

MALICIOUS INTENT – In the first of another two-part episode, a victim causes a building lockdown and Jenny (Serinda Swan) is forced to team up with a former colleague.

Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) is on the trail of a newly released inmate, determined to make his freedom short-lived.

Liam (Éric Bruneau) helps Ross (Ehren Kassam) with his grandfather, and Alison (Tamara Podemski) makes a decision about a new relationship.

Also starring Nicholas Campbell, Lovell Adams-Gray, Andy McQueen, and Kiley May.

Paul Fox directed the episode written by Noelle Carbone and Seneca Aaron (#107).

Original airdate 9/16/2020.

