Jensen Ackles as Dean (Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW)
SUPERNATURAL – Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
YOU GOT TO KNOW WHEN TO FOLD ‘EM – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool.
Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think.
Charles Beeson directed the episode with story by Meredith Glynn & Davy Perez and teleplay by Meredith Glynn (#1511).
Original airdate 1/30/2020.