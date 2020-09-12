  • WWJ-TV

DEAD PIXELS – Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

A STRANGE ADDICTION – Nicky’s (Will Merrick) dad tries to bond with him by playing Kingdom Scrolls, but things get complicated when Nicky gets a taste for killing his father.

Meg (Alexa Davies) confuses Russell (David Mumeni) when she reveals the sexual desires of her online persona, and Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) introduces a new guy to her roommates.

Also starring Sargon Yelda.

Al Campbell directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#105).

Original airdate 9/15/2020.

Every episode of DEAD PIXELS will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

