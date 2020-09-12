  • WWJ-TV

Tell Me A Story -- "Chapter 8: Truth" -- Image Number: TMA108_114129_3612b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Debra Monk as Esther and Davi Santos as Gabe -- Photo: Patrick Harbron/CBS © 2020 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

TELL ME A STORY – Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

NO ONE TO TRUST – Jordan (James Wolk) learns a shocking truth about the third pig.

Hannah (Dania Ramirez) rushes back to New York City searching for Gabe (Davi Santos), who is being held captive by an evil stranger.

Kayla (Danielle Campbell) turns to her dad (Sam Jaeger) when she discovers Nick’s (Billy Magnussen) obsession may run deeper than she ever imagined (#108).

Also starring Dorian Crossmond Missick and Zabryna Guevara.

The episode was written by Steve Stringer and directed by John Stuart Scott.

Original airdate 9/15/2020.

Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

