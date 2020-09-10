Southfield (CW50) – In the 1980 NFL Draft , Eddie Murray was selected in seventh round by the Detroit Lions, where he would begin his 20-year career as a Kicker in the NFL. He spent his rookie season as the NFC’s scoring leader and would go on to read the franchise record for the most field goals in a season with 27.

Murray spent 11 years of his career with the Lions before moving on to several other teams, winning Super Bowl XXVIII with the Dallas Cowboys, and retiring after the 2000 season. At the time, he was the NFL’s oldest player.

After retiring from football, Eddie Murray moved back to Michigan. Murray is now the Director of Donor Community Relations for Hope Network, an organization of advocates for people who suffer from physical, mental, and social barriers that impact their daily life.

Hope Network’s latest event was their One in Five Virtual 5K. The annual event was moved to a virtual format due to COVID-19. However, the event still raised $12,000 through its virtual donors/runners. The One in Five Virtual 5K was started to reduce the devastating effects of untreated mental illness — because people’s lives depend on it.

Murray also shared his thoughts on the upcoming NFL season, which has seen many changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a former player, Murray gave his insights on how players might be feeling and handling situations which the players have never experienced before.

Former Detroit Lions Place Kicker Eddie Murray joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect, to talk about his career with the Lions, his post career work in mental health, and to share his thoughts on the current state of the NFL.

