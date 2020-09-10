(CBS Detroit) – New information in a deadly shooting on the west side where one person was killed in an attempted robbery.
Detroit police say they need help finding this man who’s wanted in connection with the shooting at a motel on the 2000 block of James Cousins.
Officials say a camera caught him firing the shots which killed a 49-year-old.
He was last seen near the area of greenfield and 8 Mile.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
