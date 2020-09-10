Southfield (CW50) – Canterbury Village CEO Talks Fall Weekend Events, Drive-In Theater, Concerts, Halloween Stroll
With college football games cancelled and no tailgating at Lions games this fall, you can still spend your Fall weekends with food, music, and movies at Canterbury Village.
Canterbury Village offers a variety of weekend activities and events for families to spend time with each other throughout the Fall.
The Michigan Made Market is the first of the Fall events to open at Canterbury Village this weekend, September 12th and 13th.
After that, the following weekends include:
- Donuts & Dogs – September 19th and 20th
- Arts & Ciders – September 26th and 27th
- Fall Frenzy – October 3rd and 4th
All markets are open-air and feature local artists, crafters, cooks, jewelers, and musicians to ensure endless entertainment and fun for the whole family.
The Market has also been set up with additional sanitizing stations and safety measures, in accordance with the state of Michigan’s current COVID-19 guidelines. Masks are required.
Starting on October 16th, Canterbury Village opens their Halloween Stroll to people of all ages. The event includes dozens of Halloween attractions, trick-or-treating, and food and drinks to keep you comfortable during the stroll. You can find details on the attractions here.
One of Canterbury Villages newest attractions was opened in May. Canterbury Village formed a partnership with Emagine Theaters to open up The Canterbury Village Drive-In Powered By Emagine. Throughout the week, the drive-in projects movies to a field on 160 cars. It has become a popular location for families across Michigan due to movie theaters remaining closed.
Keith Aldridge, CEO of Canterbury Village joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the drive-in theater, as well as the wide variety of events and attractions that will be open throughout the Fall season at Canterbury Village.
