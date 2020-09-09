(CBS Detroit) – Campaign 2020 is back in Michigan as democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden makes a stop in the Detroit area.

An ailing economy, millions of jobs lost, and a pandemic that could have been controlled.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed president Donald Trump Wednesday over his COVID-19 response following revelations that the president knew about the virus…but minimized its deadly potential.

Joe Biden said, “on the day that we hit 190,000 dead, in the United States because of COVID-19 we just learned from the Washington Post columnist Bob Woodward that the president of the united states has admitted on tape in February he knew about COVID-19 that it passed through the air. He knew how deadly it was. It was much more deadly than the flu.”

the former vice president also announced his made in America plan during his visit to the UAW region one headquarters in warren.

He’s proposing to incentivize businesses that bring jobs back to the American borders with tax credits for increased wages and domestic manufacturing.

Biden says, “a 10 percent advanceable tax credit for companies that invest in the united states and American workers.”

Corporations with plans to off-shore positions will be hit with stiff penalties.

Biden says, “We’re going to make sure you not only pay full US taxes on those profits but we’re gonna guarantee we’re gonna add a ten percent off-shore penalty surtax to your bill.

President Donald Trump will follow Biden on the campaign trail with a Mid-Michigan visit Thursday near the MBS International Airport in Freeland.

President Trump is close behind Joe Biden and scheduled to visit Michigan Thursday.

The MBS International Airport in Freeland is already preparing for his arrival where the president is expected to speak.

