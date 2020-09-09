  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Overlooking Blake Farms

Southfield (CW50) – Founded in 1946 by Gerald and Lovey Blake, Blake Farms was built on a hundred-acre plot of land in Armada, MI. The Blakes raised their 13 kids in a 3-bedroom farmhouse. Since its founding, Blake’s has grown into 500 acres of orchard and farmland with 45,000 apple trees, and dozens of attractions to bring people out to the country for a day of fun with their families.

Overlooking Blake Farms

Blake Farms has several locations, including Orchard & Cider Mill, Big Apple, Lovey’s Artisan Market, and a Tasting Room.

One of the main attractions is Blake Farms U-Pick OrchardsOf course you can pick apples on the orchard, but also a wide variety of pears, sunflowers, cabbages, peppers, jalapeños, tomatoes, eggplants, broccoli, lavender, green beans, and zucchini. 

Blake Farms U-Pick Orchard

For the kids, Blake Farms Fun Land is the main event. Kids can participate in many activities at Fun Land: several different mazes; tricycle and tractor racetracks; an animal petting farm; hayrides and a sports zone. 

Blake Farms Haunted Hayride

During the Halloween season, Blake’s Big Apple location houses the haunted attractions at the farms. Haunted hayrides, mazes and barns, as well as zombie paintball events are all a part of the haunted attractions.

Blake’s Tasting Room Sign

In 2013, Blake Farms President, Andrew Blake, founded the Blake’s Hard Cider Co. with 66 varieties of hard cider, produced using apples grown on Blake Farms. Following the founding of Blake’s Hard Cider Co., Blake’s opened up the Blake’s Tasting Room, a farm-to-table restaurant and cidery located on the same property as the Cider Mill.

Andrew Blake, President of Blake Farms and Owner of Blake’s Hard Cider Co., joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss all of the fall attractions at Blake Farms, and how Blake’s Hard Cider Co. has grown in recent years.

Learn more about open times and farm locations at BlakeFarms.com or by clicking the links throughout the story above

