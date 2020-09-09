Southfield (CW50) – After growing up with a love of music, ten years of experience behind a mic on the radio, and co-hosting a country music show on 99.5 WYCD, Rob Stone has expanded his career into performing country music onstage and with a new single.
Stone spent several years writing songs for himself. At the beginning of 2019, he made it his New Year’s resolution to put his music out to the world. After spending that year performing onstage and working on a new single in Nashville, Stone has released his debut song “Firework Girl.”
Rob Stone is no stranger to the country music world though, as he’s a two-time ACM Award winner in the category of “Major Market Personality of the Year,” as well as the host of 99.5 WYCD’s “The Rob + Holly Show.”
Viewers may also remember Rob Stone as a host on CW50’s “Street Beat,” which was replaced by “COMMUNITY CONNECT” at the end of 2019.
He joins Lisa Germani on “COMMUNITY CONNECT” to talk about his career in radio, his new song, and being a new Father to son Emmett.
