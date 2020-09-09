(CBS Detroit) – An accused inmate involved in the death of a Wayne County deputy has been charged with first-degree murder.
28-year-old Deandre Williams was arraigned today and faces at least four other charges.
Police say the incident happened last Wednesday when corporal Bryant Searcy was on duty to inspect jail cells.
The deputy then died after a violent struggle with Williams.
