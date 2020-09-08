  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 982 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 7 deaths Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 107,812 and 6,539 deaths as of Sept. 9.

In the state as of Sept. 4, there has been a total of 80,678 recovered cases of Covid-19.

 

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

