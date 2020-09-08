  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    04:00 AMNo More Dentures
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    06:00 AMCBS Morning News
    06:30 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:GM, Michigan News

(CBS Detroit) – General Motors is jumping further into the world of electric vehicles with a two-billion-dollar investment into Nikola.

GM will help build the Nikola badger, an electric pickup expected to go into production by the end of 2022.

No word on which g-m plant will be responsible for the new assembly.

The partnership between GM and Nikola is a 10-year agreement which is also expected to lower the cost of making electric vehicles.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.