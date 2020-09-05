  • WWJ-TV

Being Reuben -- "Puppy Love" -- Image Number: BGR112_0010r -- Pictured: Reuben de Maid -- Photo: Sebastian Smith/2020 Ricochet Ltd. -- © 2020 Ricochet Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

BEING REUBEN – Friday, September 11, 2020, at 9:30pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE — With the launch of his eyelash line around the corner, Reuben finds himself underwhelmed when the finished product arrives at his home.

However, after some words of encouragement from Vicky and Coco, Reuben heads off to the launch party, where he is met with positive response from the brand and celebrity attendees.

Meanwhile, a surprise addition to the household is welcomed with open arms by the kids.

Finally, the family reflects on the crazy year they’ve had and look ahead to what the future holds for Reuben and his quest for stardom (#112).

Original airdate 9/11/2020.

Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

