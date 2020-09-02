(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Whitmer and state officials provided an update to the state’s response to Covid-19 Wednesday.

Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says, the Detroit region is still seeing the highest Covid-19 cases in the state but says the cases are declining.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Whitmer also spoke of the importance of mask wear and testing, announcing free neighborhood testing sites going up in the state.

“Three sites have started testing in Detroit with additional sites coming online this week in Albion, in Detroit in Ecorse, Flint, Grayling, and Roseville,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer also announced a partnership with Huntington Bank and Southwest Solutions on providing microloans for small businesses.

One thing Whitmer did not announce is the re-opening of businesses such as movie theaters, bowling alleys, and gyms in southeast Michigan.

“I mean ultimately it’s disappointing we have a lot of people that are really ready to come back and need to come back to the gym,” said Brittanie Chin-Merkerson, co-owner of Shred 4/15 Gym.

Her gym and others across parts of the state have been closed for over five months. For now, Whitmer says that will remain the case.

“We will be making some determinations in the very near future,” said Whitmer.

“Speaking from a place of resilience, we’ll continue our outdoor workouts, we’ll continue our virtual workouts and we’ll keep the gym in a place where we are ready to go when we get the green light,” said Chin-Merkerson.

Test sites open and opening this week are as follows:

Historic King Solomon Baptist Church of Detroit, 6100 14th Street, Detroit. Hours: Thursdays 12 – 8 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Triumph Church, Central Campus 15801 Joy Road, Detroit. Hours: Mondays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 12 – 8 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wayne County Community College District Northwest Campus, 8200 West Outer Drive, Detroit. Hours: Tuesdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Wednesdays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Southwestern Church of God, 3032 Fort Street, Detroit. Hours: Mondays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 12 – 8 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Macedonia Baptist Church, G5443 North Saginaw Street, Flint. Hours: Mondays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, B1309 N Ballenger Highway, Flint. Hours: Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Thursdays 1 – 7 p.m.

All God’s People, 25295 Chippendale Street, Roseville. Hours: Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Word of Life Christian Church, 460 West Atherton Road, Flint. Hours: Tuesdays 12 – 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 12 – 6 p.m.; Thursdays 12 – 6 p.m. Open on Sept. 3.

International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte Road, Ecorse. Hours: Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Open on Sept. 3.

Albion College-Washington Gardner, 401 East Michigan Avenue, Albion. Hours: Mondays 12 – 7 p.m.; Wednesdays 12 – 7 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Open on Sept. 4.

Kirtland Community College, 4800 West 4 Mile Road, Grayling. Hours: Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Open on Sept. 5.

Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, Head Start Building 14000 West Seven Mile, Detroit. Hours: Mondays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Open on Sept. 5.

