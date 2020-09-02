(CBS DETROIT) – Ivanka Trump toured General Motors and met with CEO Mary Barra Wednesday.
Trump visited the Technical Learning University which is located in Warren.
Barra reportedly led Trump on a two-hour tour highlighting GM’s commitment to continued workforce training for hourly skilled trades workers and salaried manufacturing engineers, GM spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan told the Detroit Free Press.
This is the first visit by Ivanka Trump to Michigan since 2017 and the third time a Trump administration official has visited GM’s facilities.
