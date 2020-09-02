(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company has announced its plans to cut 1,400 jobs nationwide.
All U.S. employees were alerted Wednesday morning, the Detroit Free Press reports.
The cuts affect salaried employees.
Ford is offering a voluntary buyout program for eligible workers to meet its 1,400 target.
The cuts are part of a multi-billion dollar restructuring effort by the automaker.
