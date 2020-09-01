(CBS DETROIT) – Ford plans to cut about 1,000 jobs across the country.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the cuts are to increase efficiency at the company and have nothing to do with the ongoing pandemic.
This comes after the automaker reported losses in both the first and second quarter and a shift in leadership.
Ford and General Motors have also fulfilled their government contracts to make ventilators.
Both companies say they manufactured thousands of the machines to help coronavirus patients on life support.
The automakers made the switch early this year under the defense production act after a reported national shortage in ventilators.
