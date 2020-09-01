MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 718 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 15 deaths Tuesday.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes eight deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 103,186 and 6,495 deaths as of Sept. 1.
In the state as of Aug. 28, there has been a total of 76,151 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
