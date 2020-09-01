(CBS DETROIT) – In case you’re worried about getting enough air in your face mask LG is rolling out a new mask called LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier.
It uses two filters and dual fans to generate a stock of clean oxygen.
The company says the mask can run for eight hours. It also comes with a charging case that kills bacteria using UV LED lights.
LG says it hopes to launch the multi-tasking mask by the end of the year.
