(CBS DETROIT) – In case you’re worried about getting enough air in your face mask LG is rolling out a new mask called LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier.

It uses two filters and dual fans to generate a stock of clean oxygen.

The company says the mask can run for eight hours. It also comes with a charging case that kills bacteria using UV LED lights.

LG says it hopes to launch the multi-tasking mask by the end of the year.

