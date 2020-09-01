(CBS DETROIT) – American and Delta are following United Airlines’ move to drop a $200 fee to change a ticket for travel within the U.S.
United was the first to announce the change on Sunday, with the other two following suit Monday.
Airlines are still trying to lure customers back to the skies.
Typically, more than two million people pass through TSA checkpoints in the summer, but that number hasn’t reached 900,000 since the coronavirus pandemic began.
