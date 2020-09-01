(CBS DETROIT) – The next time you wait for an Amazon delivery, you might be looking to the skies.
Amazon received FAA approval to deliver packages with drones.
The online retailer giant says it still needs to test fly its drones before it can start making deliveries.
The service, called Prime Air, has no start date yet.
UPS and Google-owned company Wing has already gotten approval to use drone delivery.
