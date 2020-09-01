(CBS DETROIT) – Two more student athletes have tested positive for Covid-19 at Michigan State.
In the department’s latest round of testing, 176 students and 30 staff members were tested.
All department staff tested negative.
Since June, 36 MSU student athletes and five staff members have tested positive for Covid-19.
More than a thousand coronavirus tests have been administered.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.