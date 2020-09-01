(CBS DETROIT) – The Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township and a site in Ypsilanti are two of the final six chosen for a new space command center.
The Detroit News says the chosen site will help provide support and missions with satellites for the department of defense.
This move is expected to bring more than $1 billion in funding and 40,000 jobs to Michigan.
In November, the winning location will be announced.
