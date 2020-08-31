(CBS DETROIT) – Three children were injured in a Pontiac drive-by shooting according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
In the home were two other children and two adults who were not injured.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when a caller reported shots coming from a vehicle. Multiple shell casings were found outside the home, deputies say.
The sheriff’s office said the shots went into the bedroom where an 11-year-old girl was shot in the hip, a 7-year-old girl was wounded in her torso and a 10-month-old girl was shot in the buttocks.
All three have been listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
