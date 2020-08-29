Comments
Dead Pixels -- "Tanadaal" -- Image Number: DDX102_0001 -- Pictured: Alexa Davies as Meg -- Mr Whisper/Channel4 2107 Reserved. -- ©Mr Whisper/Channel4 2107
DEAD PIXELS – Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
IN REAL LIFE – When Vince Vaughn is cast as their favorite Kingdom Scrolls character, Meg (Alexa Davies) and Nicky (Will Merrick) stage a major protest.
Russell (David Mumeni) befriends another gamer and quickly learns why meeting IRL isn’t a good idea.
Also starring Sargon Yelda and Charlotte Ritchie.
Al Campbell directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#102).
Original airdate 8/25/2020.
Every episode of DEAD PIXELS will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.