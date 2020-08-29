Comments
MYSTERIES DECODED – Tuesday, September 3, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
THE SUMMER OF 1947 — US Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and Ufologist Ryan Sprague take an extensive look into an active cold case investigation involving an unexplained crash in Roswell, New Mexico in the summer of 1947.
The duo will attempt to uncover evidence that could reveal one of the greatest government cover-ups of the 20th century.
Includes updated eyewitness accounts and expert interviews.
Original airdate 9/3/2020.