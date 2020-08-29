  • WWJ-TV

Tell Me A Story -- "Chapter 6: Guilt" -- Image Number: TMA106_113968_603b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Dania Ramirez as Hannah, Davi Santos as Gabe and Polly Draper as Madeline -- Photo: Patrick Harbron/CBS © 2020 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

TELL ME A STORY – Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

HINDSIGHT IS 20/20 – Kayla (Danielle Campbell) spends the day in the city with Nick (Billy Magnussen), gaining a new perspective on not only their relationship but her future.

Eddie (Paul Wesley) reaches a breaking point due to Jordan’s (James Wolk) relentless torment but Mitch (Michael Raymond-James) offers a solution.

A vulnerable Gabe (Davi Santos) and Hannah (Dania Ramirez) are blindsided.

(#106).

Dorian Crossmond Missick, Kim Cattrall and Sam Jaeger also star.

The episode was written by Mary Leah Sutton and directed by Jeff Thomas.

Original airdate 9/1/2020.

Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

