  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    03:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Dead Pixels

DEAD PIXELS – Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

TIL DEATH – When Meg (Alexa Davies) and Nicky (Will Merrick) take their relationship to the next level “IN THE GAME,” it complicates their friendship in the real world.

When their roommate Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) intervenes, Meg and Nicky take things next level.

Also starring Sargon Yelda and David Mumeni.

Al Campbell directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#103).

Original airdate 9/1/2020.

Every episode of DEAD PIXELS will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Comments

Leave a Reply